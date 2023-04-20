Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Second Coachella Headlining Performance Due To Injury

Frank Ocean on stage in 2014 Jason Merritt via Getty Images

Frank Ocean has announced he is unable to perform in his second headlining slot at the Coachella music festival this weekend due to an injury.

The Thinkin Bout You singer has shared that suffered two fractures and a sprain to his left leg at Coachella before taking to the stage for his first performance on Sunday night.

As a result, he revealed he’s been told by doctors that he should not perform later this week as planned.

Coachella organisers confirmed in a statement: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend two of Coachella.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend one, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend two due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank at the Met Gala in 2019 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Frank closed the show on Coachella’s first week on Sunday night, although his performance received something of a mixed response from fans, and was also cut short due to the festival’s curfew after he took to the stage late.

“It was chaotic,” the two-time Grammy winner said in a statement of his own. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

During his set, Frank also teased the possibility of a follow-up to his most recent album, 2016’s Blond.

“I want to say thank you for the support and the ears and the love over all this time,” he told the crowd. “Not that there’s not a new album. But there’s not right now.”

