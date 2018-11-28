Is Frankie And Benny's Right To Ban All Phones At Family Meals?

If you’re one of the millions of parents who worry you use your phone too much, you might have an unlikely saviour in the form of high street Italian, Frankie and Benny’s.

The chain restaurant, which has over 250 branches in the UK, is introducing a ban on mobile phones for dining families. From this Thursday until 7 December, “No Phone Zones” will be placed on tables – essentially a strongbox that locks in everyone’s handsets while they eat (smartwatch users can probably cheat the system, but that probably isn’t in the spirit of things).

And as an added incentive, kids of participating families will eat for free.

The dining table has always been the focal point of family conversations, where even the busiest of families ideally spends a bit of time engaging with each other over food. Even the most trivial of chats – “What did you do at school today, darling?” - “I can’t remember” – counts for something and lets everyone feel cared about and listened to.