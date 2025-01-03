Freddie From The Traitors Had The Best Reaction To That Gratuitous Shower Scene

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the most recent edition of The Traitors.
There’s a blue-rinsed 70-year-old former opera singer running around a castle who we’d walk over hot coals for. Our Google search history includes things like “Claudia Winkleman knitwear where” and “Scottish highland airbnb cheap”. Ridiculous phrases like “strong, female Traitor” have entered the national lexicon.
It can all mean only one thing – The Traitors season is in full swing.
The Bafta-winning British reality show returned for its third season on New Year’s Day, and we’re pleased to report that it’s as equally gripping and absurd as ever, and just as full of all the usual tropes.
Among these is the inclusion of footage of the Faithfuls pretending to go about their business in private while the Traitors contemplate killing them off, which was used to great effect during Thursday night’s instalment.
Immediately after scenes of Keith practising his taekwondo in his Traitors “suite”, there was the biggest U-turn in recent telly history as the scene suddenly cut to an utterly gratuitous extended shot of Freddie in the shower – which it’s safe to say got a big reaction on social media.
Freddie himself has now addressed the scene, posting on Instagram shortly after it aired on BBC One.
“Hope you all liked episode two,” the politics student wrote alongside a smiling selfie, before joking: “Sorry to my mum for the shower scene.”
Fans of The Traitors are probably already well aware that the contestants don’t actually stay overnight at Ardross Castle (despite what we’re led to believe…) where the show and several of its international iterations are filmed.
Instead, they’re rushed to a secret location each night, where they’re kept totally separate until they return to the castle the next day.
The Traitors continues on Friday night at 9pm on BBC One.