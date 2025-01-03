Freddie From The Traitors Had The Best Reaction To That Gratuitous Shower Scene

Claudia Winkleman and the cast of The Traitors 2025 BBC / Studio Lambert

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the most recent edition of The Traitors.

There’s a blue-rinsed 70-year-old former opera singer running around a castle who we’d walk over hot coals for. Our Google search history includes things like “Claudia Winkleman knitwear where” and “Scottish highland airbnb cheap”. Ridiculous phrases like “strong, female Traitor” have entered the national lexicon.

It can all mean only one thing – The Traitors season is in full swing.

The Bafta-winning British reality show returned for its third season on New Year’s Day, and we’re pleased to report that it’s as equally gripping and absurd as ever, and just as full of all the usual tropes.

Among these is the inclusion of footage of the Faithfuls pretending to go about their business in private while the Traitors contemplate killing them off, which was used to great effect during Thursday night’s instalment.

Immediately after scenes of Keith practising his taekwondo in his Traitors “suite”, there was the biggest U-turn in recent telly history as the scene suddenly cut to an utterly gratuitous extended shot of Freddie in the shower – which it’s safe to say got a big reaction on social media.

Keith doing Taekwondo and Freddie bollock naked in their VTs hahahaha we are soooo back #TheTraitors — jack rem (@jackremmington) January 1, 2025

Uncle Keith doing Karate and Freddie just in the shower. These night time postcards are just wild. #TheTraitors — Sohail Shah (@KingOfSunshine) January 2, 2025

"just stand in the shower freddie so we can film you pretending to have a shower"#TheTraitors — Matt🦻 (@Matts_Tweeting) January 2, 2025

Loool the b-roll clips of everyone in their room doing the most random stuff is so hilarious 😂



Because why am I seeing Keith do karate and seeing Freddie having a shower please?? #TheTraitors — Sims 🇨🇩 (@leizenomis) January 2, 2025

💀 at them cutting to Freddie in the shower when the traitors were talking about him #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/kWvtQOmiQz — Lindsey (@08Jayhawk) January 2, 2025

How overnight Freddie has become the nation's heartthrob 😁😁😁#TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/NBqP9Uk7O1 — Ash Bibi The Traitors UK season 2 (@Therealashbibi) January 2, 2025

need to queen out with the traitors producer who convinced Freddie to do this for his at-night segment #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/0p4IyZrpxe — David (@WrittenByDavid) January 1, 2025

Watching the Traitors for the plot…



The plot: Freddie #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/8hrJtd2s2a — Andi Moore (@misterandi666) January 2, 2025

Freddie himself has now addressed the scene, posting on Instagram shortly after it aired on BBC One.

“Hope you all liked episode two,” the politics student wrote alongside a smiling selfie, before joking: “Sorry to my mum for the shower scene.”

A screenshot of Freddie's Instagram post Instagram/Freddie Fraser

Fans of The Traitors are probably already well aware that the contestants don’t actually stay overnight at Ardross Castle (despite what we’re led to believe…) where the show and several of its international iterations are filmed.

Instead, they’re rushed to a secret location each night, where they’re kept totally separate until they return to the castle the next day.

