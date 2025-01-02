So THAT's Where The Traitors Contestants Actually Sleep

BBC

The Traitors season three has finally hit our screens, with 25 contestants battling mysteries and mischief in a haunting Scottish castle (Ardross Castle, if you fancy popping by).

The show’s signature spooky look is thanks in part to its chilling surroundings. But do the contestants, who can spend weeks unravelling the show’s mysteries, actually sleep there?

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how the Love Is Blind cast sleep in trailers next to the show’s iconic pods, while it turns out the Great British Bake-Off’s contestants kip in nearby hotels.

Is the same true here?

BBC

Luckily, none other than host Claudia Winkleman has spoken up about the participant’s sleeping arrangements which are speculated to be near Inverness Airport.

During the show’s first season, she said: “All the players must leave immediately and return to their individual lodgings where they can’t see or speak to anyone.”

We see the cast separate in different cars at the end of the episodes.

Cast members are driven to their “individual lodgings” in separate cars at night, and while the traitors may stay longer than the faithfuls to plot their schemes, they too have their own accomodation.

BBC

It’s all part of the show’s top-secret nature.

Former contestant Wilf Webster told Heat magazine: “People are blindfolded until they get to wherever they are staying.”

“And you don’t have your phone. We weren’t even allowed the TV remote, so that we couldn’t access the internet or Google each other.”