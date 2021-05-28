Freddy Marks of TV trio Rod, Jane and Freddy has died at the age of 71. The entertainer was known for appearing in children’s series Rainbow and The Rod, Jane And Freddy Show.

Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Freddy Marks (right) with co-stars Rod Burton and Jane Tucker

Freddy’s death was first reported on a Rainbow fansite on Facebook on Friday, with his co-star and wife Jane Tucker later confirming the news to MailOnline. Freddy died on 20 May, four days after being admitted to Princess Alice Hospice in Esher, Surrey. He had been diagnosed with cancer in January, and been given just months to live. “I’m totally devastated by his loss and it’s going to take me and a lot of other people in the country a long time to get over this,” Jane said.

Fremantle Media/Shutterstock The trio – seen with Geoffrey Hayes – were part of the Rainbow cast together between 1980 and 1989

She has been supported in her grief by co-star and Rod Burton, who she was previously married to until 1979. “Rod is feeling Freddy’s loss very deeply,” she said. “For a long time, the three of us were inseparable. We toured together, did Rainbow for a long time and were all very close. “Both Rod and I still processing his death... Freddy was everything to me. And he also meant a lot to Rod.” Freddy and Jane married in 2016 after beginning a relationship in 1986, seven years after Jane’s amicable split from Rod.

Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Hosting The Rod, Jane and Freddy Show