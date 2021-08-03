BBC Commentators Apologise After Danish Cyclist Drops Breakfast Time F-Bomb

BBC Olympic commentators were forced to apologise after an athlete dropped the F-bomb at breakfast time on Tuesday. The broadcaster’s coverage was following the events at the velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Games, as Team GB competed in the men’s cycling team pursuit. There were dramatic scenes as Danish rider Frederik Madsen crashed into Great Britain’s Charlie Tanfield during their semi-final race. Madsen could be heard loudly screaming “Fuck this!” after he and Tanfiled crashed from their bikes onto the tracks.

A loud “FUCK THEM” broadcast on BBC One at 8.50 in the morning 😬 pic.twitter.com/aE5Ib4ayDv — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 3, 2021

“Excuse that language at the early hours of the morning,” one of the commentators said. “But that is why it always pays to look where you are going.” Madsen was then seen walking off the track. The UCI deliberated for half an hour before announcing that Denmark would advance to a final against Italy on Wednesday, while Team GB would leave empty-handed.