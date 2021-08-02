Snoop Dogg Offering His Commentary On Dressage Is One Of The Highlights Of The Olympics So Far

There’s been some truly unexpected moments from the Tokyo 2020Olympics so far, and now something else to add to that list comes courtesy of Snoop Dogg.
The rapper has provided some hilarious commentary on the equestrian event at the games, alongside comedian Kevin Hart.
The pair have teamed up for a new US streaming series called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg, where they offer a sideways take on the events happening in Tokyo.
After watching footage of dressage, Snoop admitted he wanted to get the horse in question in one of his videos.
In the video, which has since gone viral, he says: “Oh, the horse crip-walking, cuh! You see that? On the set! That’s gangster as a motherf....
“This horse is off the chain – I got to get this motherfucker in a video!”
And it seems Clare Balding has got some competition for her job, as lots of people online were calling for Snoop to commentate all equestrian events...