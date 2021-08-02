Snoop Dogg Offering His Commentary On Dressage Is One Of The Highlights Of The Olympics So Far

There’s been some truly unexpected moments from the Tokyo 2020Olympics so far, and now something else to add to that list comes courtesy of Snoop Dogg.

The rapper has provided some hilarious commentary on the equestrian event at the games, alongside comedian Kevin Hart.

The pair have teamed up for a new US streaming series called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg, where they offer a sideways take on the events happening in Tokyo.