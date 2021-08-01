Alex Scott Subtly Makes Cheeky Reference To Lord Jones Criticism During Live Olympic Coverage

Alex Scott had a bit of fun with Lord Digby Jones’ comments about her accent as she presented coverage of the Olympics on Saturday.

The presenter seemingly referenced how the former House Of Lords member said she “spoils” the BBC’s broadcasts with her “inability to pronounce her ’g’s at the end of a word”.

He had tweeted on Friday: “Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin.’

After responding directly to Lord Jones on Twitter saying she was proud of her accent, Alex appeared to slip in a cheeky reference to his words live on air.