Free Date Ideas For Valentine's Day, Because Romance Needn't Be Expensive

It feels like only yesterday we were spending an arm and a leg on Christmas presents. Now, little over a month later, there’s another annual day that’ll set you back a few quid: Valentine’s Day.
But, while a low-key meal for two in a cramped local restaurant (yes, they have squeezed twice as many lovebirds into the same space) can set you back almost £100, romance needn’t be expensive.
From giving a foot massage to dancing in the living room, here are 23 free things to do on Valentine’s Day to show you care.
1Send Them A Love Note
ZenShui/Frederic Cirou via Getty Images
DO: Write a meaningful message, memory or an inside joke both of you can laugh at. DON'T: Rely on a cheesy song lyrics or poem. Roses are red, violets are... no.
2Hit Up An Old Date Spot
Carlo A via Getty Images
DO: If you want to avoid spending money, avoid restaurants and go to parks instead.
DON'T: Get frustrated if your partner doesn't fully remember that particular date.
3Give Each Other A Foot Massage
anyaberkut via Getty Images
DO: Use massage oil. DON'T: Forget to wash your feet before your partner delves deep into a massage.
4Have Quiet Time
Gary John Norman via Getty Images
DO: Spend time one-on-one. Lend your partner an ear and talk about goals, wishes and feelings. DON'T: Bring your cellphone to the table.
5Go For A Stroll
franckreporter via Getty Images
DO: It may not be the best time of the year for a long stroll, but venture outside for a walk.
DON'T: Go outside if the temperature is way too cold.
6Prepare Breakfast In Bed
gourmetphotography via Getty Images
DO: Scramble eggs, toast bread and work on your presentation. DON'T: Forget to make something for yourself as well!
7Have A Lot Of Sex
Jupiterimages via Getty Images
DO: Have sex. DON'T: Limit yourself to the bedroom.
8Go Down Memory Lane
Sam Diephuis via Getty Images
DO: Spend an evening going through vacation photos, your wedding photos or even those embarrassing ones buried on Facebook. Or surprise your partner with sexy boudoir photos. DON'T: Forget to get rid of those photos of your exes.
9Go Swimming In A Free Indoor Pool
Cultura/Elena Nikolaeva via Getty Images
DO: Plan out your day so you can avoid crowds (earlier in the morning or at the end of the day). DON'T: Go in without a back-up plan. If the pool is constantly busy, you may want to plan something else.
10Build A Fort
Found on lovetipsandadvice.com
DO: Turn off your phones, light some candles and make sure you have snacks on hand.
DON'T: Spend the whole day building a complex fort. Remember, this is about spending quality time under the fort.
11Plan A Scavenger Hunt At Home
Betsie Van der Meer via Getty Images
DO: Include personal memories and/or small gifts. DON'T: Make it so hard that your partner gets fed up.
12Spend Your Night With Wine
bigairphoto via Getty Images
DO: Get your favourite bottle or wine and do use the fireplace. DON'T: Don't leave your booze too close to burning wood.
13Go To Bed Early
Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images
DO: Talk in the dark, read a book together and cuddle! And don't worry about that alarm clock. DON'T: Beat yourself up if you can't fall asleep right away.
14Clean The Slate
Oleh Slobodeniuk via Getty Images
DO: Let go of any grudges you may be holding onto and accept your partner for who they are. DON'T: Use this as another opportunity to bring up past fights.
15Spend The Day In Bed
Fuse via Getty Images
DO: Spend hours chatting or catching up with a make out session. DON'T: Forget to get out of bed and have a meal.
16Take A Bath Together
DreamPictures via Getty Images
DO: Get aromatherapy candles, fancy bubble bath and turn off the lights. DON'T: Force yourself to fit into the tub with your partner. If the tub is too small, stand up and take a shower instead.
17Cook A Difficult Meal Together
SSC via Getty Images
DO: Find your recipes on Pinterest .. so at least you have an idea of what your dish should actually look like. DON'T: Go in with high expectations or the assumption that your meal will taste good. We suggest pizza for back-up.
18Do Sext
Frank Herholdt via Getty Images
DO: Send your partner a sexy text while they're at work. DON'T: Send it out before you double-check the recipient.
19Dive Into A Movie/TV Marathon
Chris Ryan via Getty Images
DO: Choose four or five episodes of your partner's favourite shows and pre-record them ahead of time. DON'T: Allocate so many hours that you do nothing but watch TV all day.
20Make It A Boozy Night
JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
DO: Try new cocktails and experiment with what you have in your own bar. DON'T: Get too drunk and pass out.
21Dance In The Living Room
Jena Cumbo via Getty Images
DO: Put on some Dirty Dancing tunes. DON'T: Step on your lovebird's toes.
22Spend The Day Volunteering Together
JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
DO: Head to the soup kitchen, local food bank or spend a night clearing out your closet to donate goods. DON'T: Leave these plans to the last minute — some places require advanced notice.
23Take A Crack At Karaoke .. For Two
Andrejs Pidjass via Getty Images
DO: Try out fun duets and romantic sing-a-longs. DON'T: Choose songs or artists you know your partner hates.