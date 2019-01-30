LIFESTYLE
30/01/2019 13:38 GMT

Free Date Ideas For Valentine's Day, Because Romance Needn't Be Expensive

Foot massage, anyone?

LaraBelova via Getty Images

It feels like only yesterday we were spending an arm and a leg on Christmas presents. Now, little over a month later, there’s another annual day that’ll set you back a few quid: Valentine’s Day.

But, while a low-key meal for two in a cramped local restaurant (yes, they have squeezed twice as many lovebirds into the same space) can set you back almost £100, romance needn’t be expensive.

From giving a foot massage to dancing in the living room, here are 23 free things to do on Valentine’s Day to show you care.

  • 1 Send Them A Love Note
    Send Them A Love Note
    ZenShui/Frederic Cirou via Getty Images
    DO: Write a meaningful message, memory or an inside joke both of you can laugh at. DON'T: Rely on a cheesy song lyrics or poem. Roses are red, violets are... no.
  • 2 Hit Up An Old Date Spot
    Hit Up An Old Date Spot
    Carlo A via Getty Images
    DO: If you want to avoid spending money, avoid restaurants and go to parks instead. DON'T: Get frustrated if your partner doesn't fully remember that particular date.
  • 3 Give Each Other A Foot Massage
    Give Each Other A Foot Massage
    anyaberkut via Getty Images
    DO: Use massage oil.
    DON'T: Forget to wash your feet before your partner delves deep into a massage.
  • 4 Have Quiet Time
    Have Quiet Time
    Gary John Norman via Getty Images
    DO: Spend time one-on-one. Lend your partner an ear and talk about goals, wishes and feelings.
    DON'T: Bring your cellphone to the table.
  • 5 Go For A Stroll
    Go For A Stroll
    franckreporter via Getty Images
    DO: It may not be the best time of the year for a long stroll, but venture outside for a walk. DON'T: Go outside if the temperature is way too cold.
  • 6 Prepare Breakfast In Bed
    Prepare Breakfast In Bed
    gourmetphotography via Getty Images
    DO: Scramble eggs, toast bread and work on your presentation.
    DON'T: Forget to make something for yourself as well!
  • 7 Have A Lot Of Sex
    Have A Lot Of Sex
    Jupiterimages via Getty Images
    DO: Have sex.
    DON'T: Limit yourself to the bedroom.
  • 8 Go Down Memory Lane
    Go Down Memory Lane
    Sam Diephuis via Getty Images
    DO: Spend an evening going through vacation photos, your wedding photos or even those embarrassing ones buried on Facebook. Or surprise your partner with sexy boudoir photos.
    DON'T: Forget to get rid of those photos of your exes.
  • 9 Go Swimming In A Free Indoor Pool
    Go Swimming In A Free Indoor Pool
    Cultura/Elena Nikolaeva via Getty Images
    DO: Plan out your day so you can avoid crowds (earlier in the morning or at the end of the day). 
    DON'T: Go in without a back-up plan. If the pool is constantly busy, you may want to plan something else.
  • 10 Build A Fort
    Build A Fort
    Found on lovetipsandadvice.com
    DO: Turn off your phones, light some candles and make sure you have snacks on hand. DON'T: Spend the whole day building a complex fort. Remember, this is about spending quality time under the fort.
  • 11 Plan A Scavenger Hunt At Home
    Plan A Scavenger Hunt At Home
    Betsie Van der Meer via Getty Images
    DO: Include personal memories and/or small gifts. 
    DON'T: Make it so hard that your partner gets fed up.
  • 12 Spend Your Night With Wine
    Spend Your Night With Wine
    bigairphoto via Getty Images
    DO: Get your favourite bottle or wine and do use the fireplace. 
    DON'T: Don't leave your booze too close to burning wood.
  • 13 Go To Bed Early
    Go To Bed Early
    Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images
    DO: Talk in the dark, read a book together and cuddle! And don't worry about that alarm clock.
    DON'T: Beat yourself up if you can't fall asleep right away.
  • 14 Clean The Slate
    Clean The Slate
    Oleh Slobodeniuk via Getty Images
    DO: Let go of any grudges you may be holding onto and accept your partner for who they are.
    DON'T: Use this as another opportunity to bring up past fights.
  • 15 Spend The Day In Bed
    Spend The Day In Bed
    Fuse via Getty Images
    DO: Spend hours chatting or catching up with a make out session.
    DON'T: Forget to get out of bed and have a meal.
  • 16 Take A Bath Together
    Take A Bath Together
    DreamPictures via Getty Images
    DO: Get aromatherapy candles, fancy bubble bath and turn off the lights.
    DON'T: Force yourself to fit into the tub with your partner. If the tub is too small, stand up and take a shower instead.
  • 17 Cook A Difficult Meal Together
    Cook A Difficult Meal Together
    SSC via Getty Images
    DO: Find your recipes on Pinterest .. so at least you have an idea of what your dish should actually look like.
    DON'T: Go in with high expectations or the assumption that your meal will taste good. We suggest pizza for back-up.
  • 18 Do Sext
    Do Sext
    Frank Herholdt via Getty Images
    DO: Send your partner a sexy text while they're at work. 
    DON'T: Send it out before you double-check the recipient.
  • 19 Dive Into A Movie/TV Marathon
    Dive Into A Movie/TV Marathon
    Chris Ryan via Getty Images
    DO: Choose four or five episodes of your partner's favourite shows and pre-record them ahead of time.
    DON'T: Allocate so many hours that you do nothing but watch TV all day.
  • 20 Make It A Boozy Night
    Make It A Boozy Night
    JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
    DO: Try new cocktails and experiment with what you have in your own bar. 
    DON'T: Get too drunk and pass out.
  • 21 Dance In The Living Room
    Dance In The Living Room
    Jena Cumbo via Getty Images
    DO: Put on some Dirty Dancing tunes. 
    DON'T: Step on your lovebird's toes.
  • 22 Spend The Day Volunteering Together
    Spend The Day Volunteering Together
    JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
    DO: Head to the soup kitchen, local food bank or spend a night clearing out your closet to donate goods.
    DON'T: Leave these plans to the last minute — some places require advanced notice.
  • 23 Take A Crack At Karaoke .. For Two
    Take A Crack At Karaoke .. For Two
    Andrejs Pidjass via Getty Images
    DO: Try out fun duets and romantic sing-a-longs. 
    DON'T: Choose songs or artists you know your partner hates.
MORE: dating and relationships Love Valentine's Day

Conversations