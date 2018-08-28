Free Drinking Fountains Are Being Installed Around London To Encourage People To Ditch Plastic Bottles

Everybody knows plastic is bad for the environment, but there’s no denying that grabbing a bottle of water on the go can be a convenient way to stay hydrated.

Now the London Mayor’s office is trying to help Londoners cut back on their plastic bottle habit - estimated at three bottles per person every week - by installing new drinking water fountains around the capital.

The equivalent of 16,000 plastic bottles have already been saved at a new water fountain installed at Liverpool Street station and shoppers have used a water fountain on Carnaby Street - one of London’s busiest shopping streets - 10,000 times a month over the summer.

Organisers now plan to add 20 more water fountains around the capital in 2018: including Ealing, Lewisham, Brixton, Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark.