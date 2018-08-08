You Can Now Refill Your Water Bottle For Free At 12 Major UK Shopping Centres

You can now refill your water bottle while out shopping – a good thing for both your plastic footprint and your purse. Shopping destinations such as Bluewater, Trinity Leeds, Gunwharf Guys and Westgate Oxford have launched a refill initative, encouraging customers to fill up their bottles in stores and restaurants.

And the best part is, you don’t even need to have bought anything in the shop to qualify for the sustainable perk. You are able to walk into stores such as Lakeland and Lush, as well as Costa, Caffe Nero, Pret A Manger and Krispy Kreme to refill. There will be stickers in the windows of participating shops to indicate to shoppers that there is a free refill point inside.