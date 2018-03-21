A French nanny was murdered by a couple who forced her to “confess” that a former member of Boyzone drugged and sexually abused their entire family, a court has heard.
Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, are accused of murdering Sophie Lionnet, 21, at their Wimbledon home and then burning her body on a bonfire whilst cooking chicken to mask the smell in September last year.
Jurors were told Kouider had become obsessed with the false idea that Mark Walton, a founding member of Boyzone, controlled Lionnet through “black magic”.
Kouider was said to be convinced Walton had come to her house and drugged and sexually abused the occupants with the help of an accomplice.
There is no evidence the allegations against Walton are true. He lives in Los Angeles and has never met Lionnet.
The Old Bailey heard the couple tortured Lionnet for hours in the bath and forced a videotaped “confession” which they planned to use to embarrass Walton.
More than eight hours of mobile phone recordings were played to the jury.
Both defendants deny murder but have admitted perverting the course of justice by burning the body.
Medouni claims Lionnet drowned in the bath by accident.
Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC, said: “You will have seen the state of Sophie when she uttered the words that can be heard on that video clip and whatever may be said about that final confession it is anything but voluntary.
“Sophie had been subjected to violence and a relentless inquisition. Those are her very last words.
“Within hours, Sophie’s life was taken from her.”
The trial continues.