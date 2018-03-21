A French nanny was murdered by a couple who forced her to “confess” that a former member of Boyzone drugged and sexually abused their entire family, a court has heard.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, are accused of murdering Sophie Lionnet, 21, at their Wimbledon home and then burning her body on a bonfire whilst cooking chicken to mask the smell in September last year.

Jurors were told Kouider had become obsessed with the false idea that Mark Walton, a founding member of Boyzone, controlled Lionnet through “black magic”.