Watch French President Emmanuel Macron Flat-Out Call Australia's Scott Morrison A Liar

French President Emmanuel Macron threw diplomacy aside at the G-20 summit in Rome on Sunday, bluntly saying Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied about a broken submarine deal.

Approached by reporters in the halls, the French leader did not hide his feelings of betrayal after Australia aligned itself with the US and the UK in a contract for nuclear subs. The canceled arrangement cost France billions.

When a reporter asked him directly if he thinks Morrison lied to him before abandoning the deal, Macron snapped, “I don’t think. I know.”