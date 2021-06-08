LIONEL BONAVENTURE via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron was greeting a crowd of people in the southwest of France on Tuesday when he was filmed being slapped by a man.

Two people have reportedly been arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while greeting a crowd of people in the southeast of France on Tuesday. Video posted to Twitter shows Macron walking up to people standing behind a barricade and taking a man’s arm. The man shouted “Down with Macronia” (“A bas la Macronie”), according to local media, before audibly slapping the president alongside his left cheek.