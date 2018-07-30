French Skier Who Disappeared In The Alps 64 Years Ago Is Finally Identified

A French skier who disappeared in the Italian Alps more than 60 years ago has finally been identified thanks to social media.

Spectacles, human remains and ski equipment were found on the Matterhorn in 2005, but the identity of the individual to whom they belonged to was to remain unknown for a further 12 years.

Initial investigations revealed the skier was likely to have been aged between 30-35 years old, and that owing to his lightweight clothes, he died in spring.

With the picture still frustratingly incomplete, Italian police shared their findings on Facebook and Twitter, appealing for any information relating to whom the mystery person might be.