    • 16/07/2018 11:20 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    French Teenager Kylian Mbappe To Donate World Cup Earnings To Charity

    The 19-year-old striker wants to help disabled children.

    Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup 

    A French football player will reportedly donate his earnings from the World Cup to a charity that gives sports opportunities to disabled and hospitalised children.

    Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a final since Pele 60 years ago, when France beat Croatia in a 4-2 victory on Sunday.  

    The 19-year-old Paris St Germain forward also had the honour of becoming the third-youngest finalist ever after Pele and Giuseppe Bergomi.

    USA Today estimates Mbappe earns around £17,000 per game with bonuses and received a £265,000 bonus for winning the football tournament.

    Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of the charity Premiers de Cordee told Le Parisien: “He’s a great person. When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure.

    “He has a very good [relationship] with the children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”

