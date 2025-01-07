Fresh Blow For Keir Starmer As Labour's Popularity Slumps To New Low

Keir Starmer via Associated Press

Labour’s approval rating has slumped to its lowest ever level in a grim start to the New Year for Keir Starmer.

The YouGov survey showed that 63% of voters now disapprove of the government’s performance, compared to just 16% who approve.

That gives an overall approval rating of minus 47, down two points on the last poll at the end of December.

Labour starts 2025 with its lowest government approval rating to date



Approve: 16% (-1 from 28-30 Dec 2024)

Disapprove: 63% (+1)

Net: -47 (-2)https://t.co/EDgUC075IB pic.twitter.com/2L21DLCDQu — YouGov (@YouGov) January 7, 2025

Separately, the poll also found that 40% of Labour voters disapprove of the government’s performance, compared to just 36% who approve.

Four in ten Labour voters now disapprove of the government's record to date



Approve: 36% of Labour voters (+2 from 28-30 Dec 2024)

Disapprove: 40% (+2)

Net: -4 (=)https://t.co/EDgUC075IB pic.twitter.com/Z3IKpsUMdw — YouGov (@YouGov) January 7, 2025

The findings are a fresh blow for Starmer as he tries to get on the front foot following a difficult first six months as prime minister.

They come as the government continues to be embroiled in controversy over its handling of the child grooming gang scandal.

A row erupted last week after it emerged that safeguarding minister Jess Phillips had rejected calls from Oldham Council for a government-led inquiry into the issue.

That led to a wave of criticism - led by tech billionaire Elon Musk - prompting the PM to mount a strong defence of his record on child protection, dating back to his time as head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Labour has also rejected Tory calls for a national inquiry into the grooming scandal, insisting that they are focused on implementing the recommendations of a previous seven-year probe by Professor Alexis Jay, which reported in 2022.

The Conservatives want to force a Commons vote on the issue by tabling an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which has its second reading in the Commons on Wednesday.

A Labour source told HuffPost UK that under parliamentary rules, that would effectively kill the whole bill if it was passed.

“It’s a bizarre approach to child protection to vote down a child protection bill,” the source said.

But a Tory spokesperson said: “Labour are looking for any excuse to get out of holding a much-needed national inquiry into child rape grooming gangs.

“Labour’s attempts to hide behind parliamentary procedure and take the debate away from victims will not save them from their moral cowardice, and their failure to give victims the answers they deserve.