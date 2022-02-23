Friends Star Admits She's Never Seen Show Despite Pivotal Guest Role: 'It's Just Not My Genre'

Chloe and Ross hooked up in season three of Friends NBC

As minor Friends characters go, Chloe was one of the most pivotal in the show, with the whole “we were on a break” saga kicking off as a result of Ross’ fling with her.

However, actor Angela Featherstone wasn’t quite aware of her character’s impact, as she has admitted to never watching the hit sitcom.

As fans will recall, Ross and Chloe slept together in series three, after he and Rachel had taken time out of their relationship.

After Rachel and Ross later reconciled, she soon found out about their liaison and ended their romance, while Ross famously maintained his innocence throughout the series because he and Rachel “were on a break”.

Speaking to Radio Times, Angela admitted that she’d only heard about the on-going saga via others, because she’s never actually seen Friends.

“I didn’t watch the series but I’ve heard. So I think that [Chloe] became bigger in people’s minds than I was even aware of,” she said.

Angela Featherstone pictured in 2015 Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

“I should because everyone involved in that show is excellent. The writers, the cast, the directors – especially Jim Burrows who directed the episode that I was in, he’s one of the greatest TV directors of all time. That was huge for me.

“And I should watch it almost as an intellectual pursuit, it’s just that there’s 10 seasons – not like most of the three seasons you get now for shows – and it’s just not my genre.

“I tend more towards documentaries and stuff, but I love two shows – Ted Lasso and I love After Life. I basically love everything Ricky Gervais does,” she added.

Angela is in good company in never having seen Friends, however, as Lisa Kudrow – who played Phoebe – admitted to not having caught every episode.

In a 2020 interview with The Mirror, she said: “I should [watch it] because it’s funny. The times I watch the show, I really enjoy it. But to be honest, there are episodes I have never seen.

“I am not the only one in the cast for which that is true. You got busy, so you didn’t watch everybody else’s scene because you didn’t have time.

“It’s really crazy, but one day I can’t wait to watch Friends.”