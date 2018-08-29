Friends Join Fight Against Threat Of Deportation Of Two Teenage Brothers

Dozens of friends of two schoolboys who face being deported from the UK joined them to hand in a petition aimed at halting the plans.

Fearing their lives would be at risk if they were sent back to Pakistan, brothers Somer and Areeb Umeed Bakhsh, aged 15 and 13, hope to be granted asylum.

Nearly 85,000 people have signed a petition set up by campaigners 38degrees, which calls on the Home Office to halt plans to remove the pair from the country.

School friends stood alongside the boys with homemade banners showing their solidarity, as Labour MP Paul Sweeney and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Rev Susan Brown handed the petition to staff at the Border and Immigration Agency office in Glasgow, where the boys live.

Somer said: “It’s very nice to see so many people actually supporting us and it shows how much they care.”