If you’ve been on Twitter over the past few days, there’s a chance you’ll have spotted a frenzy among ‘Friends’ fans, following the speculation the series is about to disappear from Netflix. Well, stand down everyone, as it turns out the claims are completely unfounded.

NBC The 'Friends' cast

Netflix has assured its users in both the UK and the US that ‘Friends’ is going nowhere, after eagle-eyed subscribers spotted the show had an expiration date of 1 January 2019 on the streaming service. Responding to the speculation on Twitter, the official Netflix UK account tweeted: “The One Where Friends is Going Nowhere, Don’t Worry: Part II (it honestly isn’t x).”

The One Where Friends is Going Nowhere, Don't Worry: Part II



(it honestly isn't x) https://t.co/umFbdzfCLw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 4, 2018

The US account also posted: “The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: Friends will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019.”

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018