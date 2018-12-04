If you’ve been on Twitter over the past few days, there’s a chance you’ll have spotted a frenzy among ‘Friends’ fans, following the speculation the series is about to disappear from Netflix.
Well, stand down everyone, as it turns out the claims are completely unfounded.
Netflix has assured its users in both the UK and the US that ‘Friends’ is going nowhere, after eagle-eyed subscribers spotted the show had an expiration date of 1 January 2019 on the streaming service.
Responding to the speculation on Twitter, the official Netflix UK account tweeted: “The One Where Friends is Going Nowhere, Don’t Worry: Part II (it honestly isn’t x).”
The US account also posted: “The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: Friends will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019.”
It had been suggested ‘Friends’ would be leaving Netflix as Warner Bros, who made and distribute the show, is developing its own streaming service.
While the show is staying put for now, there is still the suggestion it could make the jump over to the new platform in 2020.
‘Friends’ arrived on Netflix in January, much to the delight of long-term fans of the 90s sitcom.
However, when many began re-watching it, they noted that some aspects of the show were rather problematic in 2018, most specifically the absence of people of colour, and humour which bordered on homophobic and fat-shaming.
Joey Tribbiani actor Matt LeBlanc later defended the show, telling the BBC: “I’ve heard those rumours too about people taking pot shots at Friends, but I don’t want to get into that. I disagree with all that.”