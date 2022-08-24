Has This Friends Fan Solved The Mystery Of Phoebe's Secret Third Bridesmaid?

A Friends fan might just have solved one of the hit show’s biggest mysteries: just who was Phoebe Buffay’s secret third bridesmaid?

In The One With Phoebe’s Wedding, Lisa Kudrow’s character gets hitched, with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) as her bridesmaids along with a mysterious unidentified character as her third.

The latest fan theory stems from one particular scene during the wedding.

As Phoebe and her husband Mike Hanningan (Paul Rudd) say their vows, the camera pans to Phoebe’s line-up of bridesmaids, which includes Rachel, Monica and an unknown, dark-haired third woman dressed in a long pink coat.

Phoebe on her wedding day watched by her three bridesmaids, Rachel, Monica and a mysterious third. Warner Bros. Television

Now, one TikToker reckons he’s cracked the case and figured out exactly who she is.

In the video shared by user @therealgregoryj, the Friends fan recalls a season six, episode three scene in which Phoebe reveals she has a roommate named Denise, who the rest of the group have never met.

“I don’t understand,” Chandler (Matthew Perry) asks in the clip. “How can you have a roommate that none of us know about?”

“Maybe because you never listen to anything that I say,” Phoebe snaps back. “Denise!”

Other Friends fans have another theory: the third bridesmaid is actually the sister of Mike, AKA Phoebe’s husband.

The plot thickens!