Friends Star Names The 1 Scene She Wishes She Could Change

Friends star Jane Sibbett has admitted there’s one episode she wishes she could change.

Jane played Ross’ ex-wife Carol in 15 episodes of the award-winning sitcom, mostly appearing in storylines that centred around the former couple’s unorthodox family set-up.

She also made history when she and co-star Jessica Hecht’s characters took part in one of TV’s first ever same-sex weddings, which she told The Guardian “gave me a great opportunity” to have important conversations with people at a time when equal marriage was yet to arrive on either side of the Atlantic.

However, she also told the newspaper there’s one thing she wishes had been done differently, expressing regret that Carol and Susan didn’t share a kiss on their big day.

Despite being off air for 20 years, Friends is still as popular as ever, particularly after it garnered a new audience when it began streaming on Netflix.

“I don’t think they ever had that intention,” Jane told The Guardian. “I’m sure there were things that in hindsight they wished they had done better or more cleanly. But we can all do better, right?”

Before being cast as Carol, Jane previously auditioned for the role of Rachel Green, but was unable to pursue the role any further as she was pregnant and “the timings of the shoot didn’t work”.