From Saturday 1 September companies will no longer be able to stock new Halogen bulbs as new EU-wide rules to ban them come into force.

Retailers can still sell off existing stocks and you’ll still be able to sell bulbs shaped for desks and flood lights - but once they are sold out, you won’t be able to buy them in the UK or EU.

They are being banned because they are energy inefficient, and switching to alternatives could save 15m tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

If you’re worried about what to get instead, don’t panic. We’ve picked the best alternative ways you can brighten up your home - from LED bulbs to smart lights and lamps.