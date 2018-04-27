From Two Kids To Three: The Year 1 Audit

As with any big organisational change, it seems fitting for me to do a review of this whole ‘Having three kids instead of the perfectly rational two kids that most other people have’ malarkey. An audit if you like.

Being an official report, I have broken it down into easy-to-digest sections for the auditors.

Section 1: Emotional wellbeing of the team members.

Anyone who has met me for the first time since I’ve had Ellis has been sorely misled as to what kind of person I am. I realise to my horror that I may come across as smiley/perpetually optimistic at best, and off my face on ecstacy at worst. But here’s the thing... I’m in love. Full-on, stomach-flipping, chest-swelling, heart-eye-emoji-style in love. I keep waiting to go off him a bit. You know, notice he’s got bad breath or that he makes that minging noise when he chews... but it’s just not happening. I’m all in here.

And for Dylan and Jonah, he is officially their first love. Every morning it’s like he’s just been born again (in a non happy-clappy praise Jesus type way). Their faces light up and they turn to mush the way they did the very first time they clapped eyes on him.

Same for Rob. There is no third baby, ‘done this all before’ fatigue... just uncomplicated love, less tinged with worry this time around.

Section 2: Continuing Professional Development

Many people seem to view me as some sort of expert now. They say to me, ‘you can tell me about what to do here; you’ll definitely have experienced this.’ Not true. I’m still pretty shit at some stuff and pretty fantastic at other stuff. Motherly things I’ve got better at in the last year include:

* breaking up physical fights

* wiping an arse while tying a shoelace while spooning porridge into a mouth

*not giving a shit how other people rate my motherly skills (or lack of them)

In terms of the kids, their Continuing Professional Development has mainly comprised of learning to do things for themselves because Mammy always has a baby on her boob/in her arms. There have been some hits (Dylan has become an ace tidier-upper) and some misses (Jonah’s solo bum-wiping leaves a LOT to be desired) but on the whole, having Ellis has made them more independent and less selfish.