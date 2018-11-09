Hygge was the word of the moment in 2016, but we’ve found the Scandinavian lifestyle trend we all want to try this winter – and it’s called friluftsliv. While they could teach us to pronounce it correctly (it’s ‘free-loofts-liv’, apparently), Scandinavians would actually scoff at trendifying what’s been an intrinsic part of Swedish, Danish and Norwegian culture for almost a century. Popularised in the 1950s by Norwegian playwright and poet, Henrik Ibsen, when translated to English, friluftsliv literally means ‘free air life’ or ‘open air living’.

Imgorthand via Getty Images

Although it’s a fancy foreign word, the concept is universal: it’s about spending time in nature – and communing with it. Breathing in some fresh air, unwinding, and moving your body to improve your mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. This can include anything from a lunchtime run outside to commuting to work by bike or spending weekends in the countryside with friends. [Read More: 5 Things To Do This Weekend That Will Boost Your Mental Health] In Sweden and Norway, in particular, the concept is so embedded in culture that some companies even build it into the working week with enlightened employers incentivising their staff to spend time outside. Although your boss might not be urging you to go and hike in a forest this lunchtime, there are plenty of ways to bring friluftsliv into your weekends. And don’t be put off by a bad weather forecast because, as the Swedes say: “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes”.

Ирина Мещерякова via Getty Images