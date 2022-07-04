The Fully Monty Actor Hugo Speer Axed From Reboot After 'Inappropriate Conduct' Allegations

Hugo Speer pictured in 2018 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Full Monty actor Hugo Speer has been axed from an upcoming TV revival of the hit film after alleged “inappropriate conduct” on set.

Speer played Guy in the Oscar-nominated comedy, which centred around a group of unemployed former steel workers who form a striptease act in order to raise money.

The film is currently being rebooted for a new TV adaptation on Disney+, with much of its original cast set to return.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Speer has been removed from the project following an investigation.

A Disney representative said: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.

“As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

A spokesperson for Speer said the British actor “denies all allegations” and is “challenging all of them”.

The cast of The Full Monty on stage in 1997 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

As well as The Full Monty, Speer has appeared in the TV shows Echo Beach, The Musketeers, London Kills and Marcella, as well as the films Nymphomaniac and The Interpreter.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and Paul Barber are all set to reprise their roles in the forthcoming Full Monty reboot, which will pick up in Sheffield in the present day, 25 years after the events of the first film.