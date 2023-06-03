ParentsThe Brightsidefunny tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 27-June 2)

"Hell hath no fury like a toddler who lost the chance to push a button"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch:

