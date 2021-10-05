21 Of The Funniest Jokes About Email Greetings And Signoffs

If you have ever agonised over how to start or end an email, then you know what anyone who has worked long enough realises: Email salutations and signoffs matter.

As an email expert previously told HuffPost, “A signoff is, to some very great degree, the final indicator of what your relationship is and whether it’s changed.”

If you’re wondering what is the best signoff to use at work, most digital etiquette experts agree that some formulation of “best” or “best wishes” is widely accepted, neutral and pretty safe. But if you’re looking for funnier alternatives that poke fun at the anxieties of email culture, go to Twitter.

Here are some of the funniest insights people on Twitter have had about how to start and end an email to your colleagues:

“To whom it may concern”

- vague

- weak

- ignorable



“To whom it will concern”

- ominous

- strong

- alarming — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 11, 2021

what your email sign-off says about you:



“thanks!” you want to be loved



“thanks,” you’re not mad you’re just disappointed



“best,” you are classy and professional and probably hot



“cheers!” you’re either cool or british



“regards,” you hate me



“sincerely,” you’re an intern — becca 💎💁🏻‍♀️💕 (@thereal_becca) February 2, 2021

email culture is switching an exclamation point between your greeting and your first sentence because you don't want to come on too strong by exclaiming twice in a row. — anna borges (@annabroges) April 11, 2019

Everyone’s always like you should use fewer exclamation marks I’m like why not use more? We’re in a pandemic go ahead and send a work email that’s like “helllllllo!!!!!!!!” — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) August 6, 2020

when I sign off an email with “regards” it means I regard you as my foe; one or the other of us will have to go. — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) March 9, 2021

when I sign off an email with "Love Karen" sans comma, it is not a typo. it is an order — Karen Chee (@karencheee) June 29, 2021

i sign emails with “Best,” which is short for “I am the best,” — maddy fellows (@mabbylmao) February 2, 2021

i saw @juliarburnham’s Email Sign-Off Alignment and had to make a loving tribute: the Email Greeting Alignment pic.twitter.com/A5jejxLr1n — jonny sun (@jonnysun) August 11, 2019

When I sign an email “Yours” it’s not a term of endearment— it means this email is now yours I’m done with it get it away from me. — Kate McKean (@kate_mckean) March 8, 2021

instead of “all my best” i’m gonna start signing off on my emails with “some best” because i gotta keep the rest of the best for myself — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) September 18, 2021

I’m gonna start ending emails with “seriously” instead of sincerely.



Seriously,



Liz — Liz Climo (@elclimo) July 15, 2019

Writing “Warm Regards” on a passive aggressive work email pic.twitter.com/4Zs1GMllLg — 📖 “5 Characteristics of Neoimperialism” Cheng&Lu (@hermit_hwarang) May 13, 2018

A marine biologist I know signs his emails off with "Best fishes," and this pleases me enormously. — Giselle (@giselledraws) May 1, 2018

when i sign my emails "best," its short for "i am trying my best," which is short for "please dont hate me i promise i am trying my best," — jonny sun (@jonnysun) April 22, 2017

Dear person,



I hope this email finds you well! Here is my reply to the question you asked! Everything ends with an exclamation point so I seem friendly!



Here is one sentence ending in a full stop to show that I am not unhinged.



Many thanks!

Ryan — Ryan Bamsey (@OhChickenBalls) April 15, 2021

This is how I effectively sign off emails now pic.twitter.com/svhwcJAZI1 — audrey farnsworth (@audipenny) July 30, 2019

The sign-off to this angry reader email made me lol pic.twitter.com/HKqAx027Ja — Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) May 17, 2019

brb making "we're sorry or you're welcome" my new email sign off https://t.co/qjF6XTyDDr — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) July 14, 2021

I think everyone should sign all work emails “love you” for the time being — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) March 17, 2020

me after ending an email with "cheers" pic.twitter.com/FZ3RNoyZr6 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) April 4, 2018