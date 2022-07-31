Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"Nobody learns to parkour faster than a parent chasing a toddler with a sharpie."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Luca Sage via Getty Images

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Childrenlife as a parentfunny tweets