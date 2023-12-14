As holiday fanfare sweeps the nation, families are partaking in all manner of festive seasonal activities. Although baking cookies and hanging ornaments are always fun for kids, it’s hard to beat the humour and sheer cuteness of another time-honoured tradition: the school holiday concert.
From key changes gone wrong to unexpected song choices, there’s ample opportunity for laughs (and occasionally headaches). We’ve rounded up 21 funny and relatable tweets about school holiday concerts and all the shenanigans that go with them.
Parenting level:— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 17, 2019
Made my kid wear an obnoxious holiday headband, so I can spot her easier during the school Christmas concert.
Me at my 3 year old niece’s preschool Christmas concert pic.twitter.com/BXeode2OVL— Natalie (@thegreatnatsby_) December 20, 2018
Nothing puts me in the spirit quite like a failed key change at a high school holiday concert— Lillian Stone (@originalspinstr) December 7, 2018
I’m at my daughter’s preschool holiday concert. They better stick to the hits, no deep cuts.— Jeff (@usedwigs) December 14, 2012
Nothing ruins Christmas spirit like a middle school Christmas concert.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 20, 2017
During my nieces preschool concert they asked her what she wanted for Christmas & she said “A Sandwich”. I’ve never been more proud— Truman (@bradytruman_) December 20, 2017
Hear me out. A fast forward feature where you can skip right to your kid in the winter concert and then gtfo.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) December 16, 2022
I've got a migraine and I'm at a preschool Christmas concert.— Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) December 9, 2015
That I'm alive right now basically proves I am immortal.
My daughter's elementary school holiday concert was last night.— Maie Lynn Bee, PhD MPH 🌈🏳️🌈 (@maie_lynn) December 19, 2019
There was a sign language interpreter.
His very theatrical signing of
"I can't hear them,"
"I don't understand what they're saying,"
was my everything.
"If I were a latke, I'd jump into the frying pan so I'd be food for you." -part of preschool holiday concert where I died— Evie Nagy (@EvieN) December 19, 2015
[elementary school concert]— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 5, 2018
Wife [whispering]: What are you doing?
Me [putting earplugs in]: WHAT?
No one prepared me for the level of audience participation they were expecting at this school concert.— Karanado (@thistletat13) November 29, 2023
MVP of the preschool holiday concert was the kid who yelled IS THIS THE END after each of the ~10 songs 🏅— Kate Brody (@KateBrodyAuthor) December 15, 2022
Overheard at 10yo’s holiday concert: This could have been a conference call.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) December 13, 2022
Getting out of a parking lot after a preschool concert is a special kind of hell— Josh Bell (he/him) (@Joshwbell) December 19, 2018
My toddlers often scream "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" at an ear splitting level, except for when they were supposed to sing it at the Preschool Christmas Concert where they were inexplicably silent.#Dadlife #Parenting— TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) December 19, 2018
I don’t know who decided it was a good idea to have a preschool Christmas concert at 9 am on a Saturday but I hate them.— cass🏳️🌈 (@rn_er_c) December 14, 2019
I have never been struck so oddly by tears as I was tonight, when 50 children sang ‘Oh Christmas Tree’ inside a massive church. It was during my niece’s preschool Christmas concert and their tiny voices hit me like 800 bricks.— Brittany Chaffee (@BrittanyChaffee) December 6, 2018
What Holiday Middle School Band Concert songs should actually be titled:— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 19, 2018
- Have a Holly Out of Tune Christmas
- We Three Trumpeting Elephants in Pain
- Santa Claus is Coming in a Full Beat Behind Everyone Else
- Hey Parents Don't You Wish This Was a Silent Night
Preschool Christmas concert, the cast:— Patricia Correll (@Author_PCorrell) December 19, 2019
Kid who is really into it, a born performer, has slick moves
Kids who completely freeze up and are paralyzed
Kid who cries
Kid who doesn't stop playing the handbell even though the next song doesn't require it (mine)#Parenthood pic.twitter.com/sQDMma1tOr
Oh the joyful screaming chaos of a preschool holiday concert. And that's just the parents. 🎄— vivian (@vivwuzhere) December 15, 2014
