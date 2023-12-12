ParentsChristmaslife as a parentelf on the shelf

44 Tweets About What Parents Really Think Of Elf On The Shelf

"Thought we were in the clear until my kid came home from school and said the 5 scariest words you can hear in December, 'Can we get an elf?'"
It may be the most wonderful time of the year if you are a child anticipating gifts and entertainment. But if you’re a parent sweating backstage to make all that magic happen, the ramp up to the holidays can be downright stressful.

For many parents, having to dream up a clever new spot for a toy elf every single night between Thanksgiving and Christmas ranks high on the list of things we didn’t realise we had signed up for.

Here, some social media’s funniest parents get real about how a little doll in a pointy red hat can supply a great weight of expectation.

