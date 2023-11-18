Having kids transforms your sleep schedule, dinner choices and Google search history. Parenthood also has a big impact on your personal style.
The funny parents of Twitter have shared relatable musings about their fashion sense since having children ― from new preferences for dark, stain-concealing colours to a greater affinity for all things stretchy and comfy.
Below, we’ve rounded up 35 tweets about personal style from busy parents.
Forget zippers, buttons, clasps, or underwire. Or high heels. Or anything tight or short or stiff or fancy. And it needs to be all black to hide stains. And there needs to be a fanny pack built in.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 29, 2018
-if moms were fashion designers
It's depressing that my 6 year old's clothes are way more stylish than mine.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) March 7, 2014
Whatever clothing style parents are into when they have their first kid is the style they’re stuck in for the rest of their lives.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 3, 2018
Mom Fashion Tip:— The Mom at Law® (@TheMomAtLaw) December 21, 2017
Ensure that your breakfast matches your outfit because you will be wearing both all day.
First pregnancy: buys all the adorable, stylish maternity clothes.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) August 24, 2018
Last pregnancy: I need 3 pair of stretchy leggings and a mumu.
Not sure if my personal style says “I'm a young hip mom who happens to drive a minivan" or "I'm an old mom who shops in the Juniors section of Target and drives a diaper viper," but I'm committed to it either way.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) October 31, 2020
My personal style can best be described as I also wore this yesterday.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 8, 2021
My dad wardrobe is rapidly approaching a style which can be best described as probably going to ask to speak to a manager.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 30, 2017
I just changed my clothes because my kid drenched me while he was in the bath.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) June 16, 2019
I came back from changing and he peed all over my shirt and pants.
So, I’m changing my clothes for a second time in five minutes.
Being a parent is so glamorous.
Parent Hack: don’t waste money on a dresser because your entire wardrobe will always be in the hamper, in the washing machine, or in a pile on the bed/couch/floor.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) March 8, 2019
Summer eating tip for newer parents: Never again buy clothes in solid colors. Embrace patterns. Loud. Bold. Patterns.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) June 3, 2017
If a company could just start making clothes for parents out of napkin material I think we could just skip the middle man.— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) December 26, 2017
Any time someone makes fun of dad fashion I literally can’t hear them because of how comfortable I am— The Dad (@thedad) June 29, 2021
Since everyone laughs at the parents who wear pajamas when they drop their kids off at school, I started sleeping in my gym clothes.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) July 26, 2015
Women who are both stylish and mothers, what’s that like?— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) October 17, 2018
My favorite part about yoga is not doing any of it but still wearing the uniform.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) April 11, 2018
Parenthood is funny. I’ve been a parent for 12 years, but somehow all my clothing has aged 50 years.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 8, 2020
When 3 tells you to wear the glitter cat ears, you wear the glitter cat ears. pic.twitter.com/ltvbn4rj1A— smartass_moms (@smartass_moms) March 30, 2021
Kids: I don't wanna wash my hair!— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) September 7, 2017
Parents: Well I don't want my clothes soaked from top to bottom. But here we are.
I love that millennials and gen z are fighting about style because it means they’re leaving me and my socks and sandals alone.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 7, 2021
Tonight at 'Hair Zoo', a stylish 19yo stylist said I had requested "the quintessential Dad Cut".— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) August 31, 2015
The sound of the clippers masked my sobs.
I'm picking out new eyeglasses tomorrow and I am afraid I am accidentally going to choose granny frames because I haven't left the house in 4 years and don't know what's stylish anymore.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) February 25, 2020
My personal style can be described as “hmmm... this smells clean and no one saw me in this yesterday so...”— yelisaSwizzy (@motherplaylist) January 9, 2021
Sure, being a father has changed me. I often find myself unconsciously tucking my t-shirt into my jeans. The clothes at Costco seem a little more stylish. Kohl’s cash has become slightly more erotic.— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) September 25, 2019
My lingerie style has evolved over time. Sure, I used to buy some racy little numbers. Now my only number is 8, as in 8 pack Fruit of the Loom cotton undies.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) January 14, 2019
Tagless for comfort.
*How to dress like a Dad*— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) April 23, 2018
1. T-shirt from your team's championship 20 years ago
2. Ketchup and yogurt stains
3. That sweater with a half-zipper at the top
4. Instead of "on trend", your wardrobe is more "life's end"
5. Cargo shorts. Every. Single. Day.#parenting #DadLife
Parents are home all day and are still forgetting to move their clothes from the washer to the dryer.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) April 22, 2020
Lmao... it’s me, I’m “parents.”
"I'm the Steve Jobs of this parents' night," I tell myself, wearing the same outfit for the third year in a row.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) September 3, 2015
Toddler Tip: The reason parents wear clothes is so you have somewhere to wipe your hands in a pinch.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) October 7, 2012
I’m a millennial but I welcome the rise of mom jeans. I’m tired of vacuum sealing skinny jeans around my leg meat. My new style icon is the parent chaperone on a elementary school fieldtrip to the zoo in 1994. Ready to comfortably walk and see some giraffes. Who needs sunscreen— ally (@TragicAllyHere) March 9, 2021
Before becoming a parent no one warns you about how your clothes and the kids’ clothes will be adorned with holes and stains. And the best part? You won’t even care.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) June 26, 2018
We need Mom Clothes with moveable details to cover stains:— Wendy S. (@maughammom) April 20, 2017
A pocket? Toothpaste.
Flowers? Someone else's poop.
Lace trim? All the wine.
Two things you'll never need once you're a parent: an alarm clock & nice clothes because, face it, you're never going anywhere again.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 22, 2016
I love that Mom Jeans are actually a style of jean now. You like Mom Jeans? I have a whole wardrobe full of Mom T-shirts and Mom Sweatpants and Mom Slippers I’ll throw in if the price is right.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) October 26, 2018
If I can tell what you cooked for dinner last night just by looking at your clothes, you're probably a parent.#parenting— Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) September 12, 2017
