28 Funny Tweets Accurately Summing Up Life With 5-Year-Olds

"Just discovered that my 5yo thinks the lyrics are 'apple button jeans, boots with the brrr' and then he does a little shiver."
Oh to be five years old again – an age of abundant self-confidence; many, many questions; and an intense need to be heard and listened to AT ALL TIMES (which is fair enough, really).

Parents and caregivers have been sharing exactly what it’s like to be in the presence of such greatness – and needless to say, the results are pretty hilarious. And also sometimes, well, brutal.

In our honest opinion, five-year-olds should definitely be put in charge of everything everywhere.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

