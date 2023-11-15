Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

29 Tweets That Hilariously (And Painfully) Sum Up Mealtime With Kids

"Ahhh dinnertime, the only time of the day the kids aren’t hungry."
By 

The benefits of sitting down for a meal every day as a family are widely-touted, which may be why parents keep attempting this feat in spite of the way kids react to it.

If you enjoy scowls, whining and incessant criticism of your cooking, here are 29 tweets from parents who can relate.

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close