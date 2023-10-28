Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

24 Tweets About Weekends With Kids That Will Either Make You Laugh Or Cry

"It’s 7:41am on a Saturday morning, and my kids have already said 'Mama' 'Mom' or 'Mommy' approximately 852 times today."
By 

TGIF... or is it really? Those two weekend days that used to mean staying out, sleeping in, brunch, exercising or seeing friends change drastically after having kids.

Luckily, while parenting may mean trading in all your free time, it doesn’t have to mean rescinding your sense of humour. Here are 24 posts on X, formerly Twitter, about weekends with kids.

