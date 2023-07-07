29 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Life With Toddlers

When babies level up to toddlerhood, parents quickly get a taste for what this next stage in their development is like. And basically, it’s chaos.

Whether you’re the parent of a toddler and want to bask in the knowledge it’s not just you being put through the wringer, or you’re the parent of a baby bracing yourself for what’s yet to come (or you’re neither and just want to laugh at other people’s expense), below are a series of tweets that sum up exactly what life with toddlers is like.