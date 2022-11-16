28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

They say that when you marry someone, you marry their family, too. Sometimes that turns out to be a wonderful thing: You end up with in-laws who are warm, loving, fun and unconditionally supportive.
In other cases, the in-law relationship may be strained, toxic or even nonexistent. And, then, of course, there are many, many situations that fall somewhere in between.
Below, we’ve gathered 28 tweets that hilariously capture the highs and lows of life with in-laws.
Oh you do it that way? I’m sure that’s good too.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 22, 2018
-Mothers-in-law
My mother-in-law loves to lecture me on the state of my house as if I don’t live with someone that she raised— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) February 21, 2022
Me: *having an allergic reaction*— smerobin (@smerobin) October 20, 2020
Mother-in-law: Your lips look amazing!
My in-laws gave me body wash for Christmas.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 26, 2020
I wouldn't have thought anything of it, except that my mother-in-law attached a note that said, "I did NOT pick this out."
So apparently my father-in-law thinks I stink.
Thanks, Bill.
Accidentally locked eyes with mother-in-law eating a hot dog when camping. Goodbye cruel world— meh, idk maybe (@burn_the_ships) September 12, 2022
My mother-in-Law knows exactly where we live, unless there’s a natural disaster and then she’s like: there was a tsunami somewhere in the world, are you alright?— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 22, 2022
"What would you like for lunch?" asks my mother in law, whilst holding what she already made me— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) July 9, 2022
My son asked me if I would tell his Grandma (my MIL) how to cut strawberries the ‘right way’.— Be Kind Of Witty (@bekindofwitty) February 12, 2022
No buddy, no I cannot. This is your problem now.
My mother in law is visiting us right now and every time my husband leaves the room she starts rapidly telling me embarrassing stories about him in a hushed voice.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 20, 2022
I quit showing my FIL pictures on my phone because the first thing he wants to do is scroll through the rest of them and I don't think his old heart would be able to take some of the images.— Forward March (@RunOldMan) November 28, 2019
Nothing like the gift of a soap scum sponge from your mother-in-law to let you know your house is dirty.— 💀SpookyLittleComic👻 (@CunniLinguist77) October 26, 2022
My husband asked me to stop being passive aggressive to my mother-in-law, but without that we’d have no relationship— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) July 5, 2022
My mother-in-law keeps accidentally calling Stranger Things “Spooky Times” and I’ve never loved anything more— Rancho Coochiemuncha (@LangstonKerman) July 8, 2022
Highlight of the halftime show for me was my mother in law exclaiming "EMINEM IS WHITE???"— Christine Vinard (@ChristineVinard) February 14, 2022
I texted my husband about all the sex I’m expecting for my birthday and accidentally sent it to my MIL. She just responded that she’s already made other plans that day.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) December 27, 2019
we went out to lunch with my father in law. jokingly he told 6 to order beer for a drink so when it was 6's turn he yelled "BEER!" and the entire restaurant looked at us like we're terrible people.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 28, 2021
My mother in law, repeatedly, upon being exposed to a weighted blanket for the first time: “It’s so HEAVY”— Hank Green (@hankgreen) December 25, 2021
My mother-in-law just offered the family $50 to find the ghost in her house. So, $50 to hang out with her.— Aunt Chelle 🏳️🌈✊🏽☕️ (@ravenswng_) December 25, 2018
My mother-in-law came over for a visit and I didn’t have any proper snacks to offer her so I just gave her some ritz cheese crackers with a side of goldfish.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) July 27, 2018
One time I was Facetiming a guy I had just matched with on Tinder and his mom walked in in a nightgown and curlers in her hair. When she realized she could be seen on camera she ran out of the room screaming “I hope we never see each other again!” and now she’s my mother in law.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) September 2, 2020
My FIL just told me he and his buddies waited in line to for opening night of the original TGIFridays in 1965 in New York and I can't stop laughing.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 28, 2019
My mother in law just asked me how young people become Influenzas— Brona C Titley (@bronactitley) August 8, 2022
Me: I only send my mother-in-law pics of the kids in portrait mode— meghan (@deloisivete) November 4, 2021
Them: because it really captures their sparkling eyes?
Me: because it blurs the messy backgrou…yes, the eye thing
You think you’re having a bad day? I’m shopping with my mother AND my mother in law.— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) March 29, 2022
Secret to a successful couples therapy is to send both the mothers-in-law to attend the sessions— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 27, 2021
My father-in-law just told me I need to invest “more” in Amazon. Sir, ONE share of Amazon is $3,242.76.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 16, 2022
my father-in-law added me and my brother-in-law to a group chat where the whole thing is just pictures and discussion of burritos we’re eating. gender euphoria unlocked pic.twitter.com/HC1Lo6oua1— Basil Kreimendahl (@BKreimendahl) August 6, 2022
My mother in law once told us that she had recently gone to a Seal concert, and when we all started singing “kiss from a rose”, she was like, “what song is this??? I’ve never heard this. I don’t think seal sings that song.”— josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) February 15, 2021