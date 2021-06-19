Parents

Funny Tweets From Dads About Pregnancy

"Before my wife became pregnant, I always assumed Braxton Hicks was a country music artist."

Women who’ve been pregnant have plenty of jokes, gripes and random musings to share about the experience. Apparently the same is true of men whose partners have been pregnant.

Over the years, expectant fathers have tweeted about those memorable months leading up to the birth of the baby with their signature dad humour and a dash of earnestness. Here, we’ve rounded them up.

