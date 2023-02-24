Every decade of life comes with its own highs and lows. Still, sometimes the contrast between those experiences couldn’t feel more jarring.
This is especially true for the formative years of your 20s and 30s. Over time, many of the funny folks on Twitter have shared musings about the difference between those two decades ― from the changes in how they choose to spend weekends to their overall approach to life, love and everything in between.
Below, we’ve rounded up 35 relatable tweets about life in your 20s vs. your 30s.
Taking a risk in my 20s: Skydiving— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 8, 2022
Taking a risk in my 30s: Throwing out a box of cords
General pain in my 20s: "Hmmm this is annoying."— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) April 20, 2018
General pain in my 30s: "So, I guess this is how it all ends. I've had a good run."
Packing in my 20s: Toothbrush and bikini— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) October 10, 2019
Packing in my 30s: Those things plus a swim suit cover up, 3 face creams, hair products to cover up postpartum hair loss, spanks, sensible shoes, and denture cream.
Walk of shame in your 20s:— Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) April 23, 2020
*You already know.*
Walk of shame in your 30s:
You forgot that Monday was a holiday - and the curbside waste pickup was pushed back a day - so you have to wheel your trash barrels full of shame back in so no one thinks you’re an idiot.
concerts in my 20s: hell yeah this rocks i love staying up until 4am— Admiral Snaccbar 🏳️🌈 (@SimplySnaccbar) August 18, 2019
concerts in my 30s: 7pm is too late to start things i have to work in 12 hours
Mid 20s and single: This hotel has the best bar!— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) April 9, 2018
Mid 30s with two kids: This hotel has the best pillows!!
pride in your 20s vs pride in your 30s pic.twitter.com/721f9RhHTY— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 21, 2022
Weird to go from watching friends freak out abt pregnancy scares in their 20s to them posting creative pregnancy announcements in their 30s— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) March 2, 2016
the biggest thing about being in your 20s is that people in their 30s will, unprompted, say, "thank god i'm not in my 20s anymore," and you just have to nod and be like haha ok— Karen Chee (@karencheee) March 21, 2020
Me, in my teens: This radio station is playing my jams.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 17, 2020
Me, in my 20s: This bar is playing my jams.
Me, in my 30s: This grocery store is playing my jams.
10s: [gets fishnet gloves with halloween witch costume]— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) September 1, 2016
20s: [buys fishnets for the club]
30s [uses fishnets to make thrifty produce bags]
In my 20s: Listening to heavy metal— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) February 26, 2022
In my 30s: Listening to lullaby versions of heavy metal songs to get my baby to sleep
20s: finding myself— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) June 1, 2016
30s: feeling myself
Me in my 20s: I'm never gonna turn into my dad.— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) July 19, 2018
Me in my 30s: WHO LEFT ALL THE LIGHTS ON DO YOU THINK I'M MADE OF MONEY
“going to the bar” in your 20s: leaving your apartment to party with friends— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) February 20, 2022
“going to the bar” in your 30s: walking six feet from the bed to the kitchen to get a granola bar
drinking in my 20s made me feel sexy and fun but drinking in my 30s just makes me feel fat and tired and no one told me life was going to be this way clap clap clap clap— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 16, 2021
Drinking coffee in your 20s: Now I can do ANYTHING!— The Dad (@thedad) November 29, 2022
Drinking coffee in your 30s: Now I can do a few hours of my life
In my 20s: Sad a boy I loved caused me heartache.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) March 27, 2018
In my 30s: Sad a food I loved caused me heartburn.
In my 20s: What is “rage cleaning?”— Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) October 30, 2019
In my 30s: Where is my good sponge? Where is my good sponge!?!?! WHERE IS MY GOOD SPONGE!?!?!
Sex in my 20s: twist me up like a pretzel baby I can do this all night— To Erin is Human (@Mom_Overboard) November 15, 2021
Sex in my 30s: can we wrap this up I have a charley horse and somehow this orgasm gave me a headache
Sure, a night out at a crowded bar in your 20s is cool, but have you ever shopped for groceries in an empty store in your 30s?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 3, 2021
My 20s: eye of the tiger— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) January 4, 2021
My 30s: I walk into walls
20s: I want to be a successful lawyer with my own firm— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) August 25, 2022
30s: I want whatever this is pic.twitter.com/WnQNaInxsF
[covered in glitter]— *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) October 5, 2021
in my 20s: crazy night at the club
in my 30s: craft night w/ my kids
my twitter in my 20s: *thirsty tweets about darren criss*— Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) October 13, 2022
my twitter in my 30s: *thirsty tweets about low blood pressure*
Peer Pressure:— Northern Lights 🦖🐢🐸 (@PinkCamoTO) May 28, 2016
20s: Here, drink this and that guy is cute. You should fuck him.
30s: We need another cake for the bake sale. Can you help?
Me in my 20s: Casually does shots of tequila with my mid week tacos and feels nothing— An Apple Hat (@AnAppleHat) October 9, 2022
Me in my 30s: Accidentally takes an afternoon nap and can't function for the rest of the day
20s: Let's have some drinks before we go out for drinks.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) March 30, 2018
30s: *In pjs at 7PM* These chin hairs won't pluck themselves.
A fun night of clubbing is to your 20s what replacing your shower curtain liner is to your 30s— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) July 17, 2022
Showing off In my 20s: guys watch me cliff jump!!— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 3, 2020
Showing off in my late 30s: guys watch me eat tomato based food at 9pm!
Friendship musts in my 20s: honesty, loyalty, tons in common— Val (@ValeeGrrl) March 22, 2016
In my 30s: don't remind me what I sobbed over the night before after 7 wines
Me, in my 20s waking up hungover looking at my phone: Ugh, who did I call last night??— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 15, 2022
Me, in my 30s waking up not hungover looking at my phone: Ugh, what did I order online last night??
The main difference between my 20s and my 30s was I finally got a chip clip.— Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) July 14, 2022
IN YOUR 20s: ugh i think i kind of overdid the shots, im gonna be a wreck in the morning— Val (@ValeeGrrl) April 4, 2018
IN YOUR 30s: ugh i think i kind of overdid the cheese, im gonna have to cancel my plans for the next 48 hours
Considering a job— Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) October 15, 2021
In my 20s: do you ever provide lunch?
In my 30s: I'm going to need to study your benefits package