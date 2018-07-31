Parents Of Fussy Eaters, Here's Why You Shouldn't Force Your Kids To Eat Foods They Don't Like

Every parent of a fussy eater faces the ultimate dilemma: do you let them off the hook if they don’t eat their greens or do you make them eat all the food on their plate, even when they don’t like it?

A new study suggests pressuring kids to eat their food might actually damage your relationship with them, so taking a laidback approach could be best.

University of Michigan researchers said insisting that children eat foods they don’t like isn’t linked to weight change or their behaviour towards food changing. But actually it could be far more problematic, causing meal-time tension and damaging the parent-child relationship.