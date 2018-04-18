As soon as the warm weather hits, kids will be begging you for lollies and ice creams, but there are alternatives you can make at home (some of which will count towards their five -a-day),. Mum-of-two Ciara Attwell, author of ‘My Fussy Eater’ tells HuffPost UK: “Frozen yoghurt bark is one of my favourite treats to make during the summer and you can add lots of different toppings like chopped fruit or nuts and a drizzle of chocolate. You can also make your own ice lollies using flavoured yogurt and blended fruit.”

My FussyEater Ciara Attwell and her two kids.

Here are three recipes from Attwell’s book which are great for a summer snack and which Attwell says will be perfect for those fussy eaters of yours. Tutti Frutti Frozen Yoghurt Bark Gluten free and freezable. Serves: 4 Prep time: 5-10 minutes Freeze time: 2-3 hours Ingredients: 400g plain Greek yoghurt 2 tbsp honey 150g mixed chopped fruit (such as peaches, strawberries, raspberries, kiwis and blueberries). Method: 1. Line a large baking dish with foil. 2. Mix together the yoghurt and honey in a bowl and spread the mixture out in the lined dish. 3. Top the yoghurt-honey mixture with the chopped fruit then freeze for 2–3 hours until solid. 4. Remove the yoghurt bark from the freezer and break it up or cut it into pieces. 5. Serve immediately or store in a freezer bag for up to one month.

MyFussyEater Top: Tutti Frutti Frozen Yoghurt Bark. Bottom: Chocolate Nut Frozen Yoghurt Bark.

Chocolate Nut Frozen Yoghurt Bark Serves: 4 Prep time: 5-10 minutes Freeze time: 2-3 hours Ingredients: 400g plain Greek yoghurt 2 tbsp honey 20g salted peanuts 20g milk or dark chocolate, melted Method: 1. Line a large baking dish with foil. 2. Mix together the yoghurt and honey in a bowl and spread the mixture out in the lined dish. 3. Scatter the peanuts on top and drizzle with the melted chocolate and freeze for 2–3 hours until solid. 4. Remove the yoghurt bark from the freezer and break it up or cut it into pieces. 5. Serve immediately or store in a freezer bag for up to one month.

MyFussyEater Banana Parfait.

Caramelised Banana Parfait Gluten and dairy free. Serves: 4 Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 4-6 minutes Ingredients: 4 medium bananas (not too ripe) 1 tbsp coconut oil 3 tbsp honey 400g plain Greek yoghurt 100g granola Pinch of ground cinnamon Method: 1. Cut the bananas into round 1.5cm-thick slices. 2. Melt the coconut oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and mix in 2 tablespoons of the honey, then add banana slices so that each slice is sitting in the oil. 3. Fry gently for 2–3 minutes, or until the banana slices are starting to brown, then flip each banana slice and fry on the other side for a further 2–3 minutes. 4. Remove the pan from the heat and leave to cool for a few minutes. 5. Build your parfait in bowls, glasses or cups, creating alternating layers of granola, caramelised banana and Greek yoghurt. 6. Drizzle with the remaining honey, add a sprinkle of cinnamon and serve. My Fussy Eater by Ciara Attwell out 19th April RRP £14.99 Lagom (Bonnier Publishing)