Billy McFarland Claims Fyre Festival Reboot Presale Tickets Have Sold Out

The event’s founder was notoriously convicted in relation to his involvement in defrauding investors and luring ticket-holders to the Bahamas in 2017 for a luxury music festival that turned out to be anything but.

Despite serving almost four years out of a six-year prison sentence, McFarland is organising another — and he claims he just sold out the presale tickets.

“The first Fyre Festival II drop has sold out,” he announced Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Since 2016 Fyre has been the most talked about festival in the world. We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry.”

FYRE Festival II is LIVE



🔗 in bio pic.twitter.com/3LMEhCUVaC — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) August 20, 2023

According to the website, ticket prices for the 2024 event range from $499 (£392) to $7,999 (£6292).

While McFarland claims to have no intentions of repeating the festival’s inaugural disaster, his second attempt at the Fyre Festival was purportedly hatched behind bars.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement,” McFarland claimed Sunday.

“I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest … to make the impossible happen.”

McFarland said he approached “people as far away as the Middle East and South America” before once again settling on the Caribbean. He added that “the best” infrastructure will be in place this time and that “all ticket sales will be held in escrow” until an official date.

McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges and was sentenced to six years in 2018. Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The original festival appeared too good to be true — and was proven a debacle.

“I let people down,” McFarland said on Good Morning America in November. “I let down employees. I let down their families. I let down investors. So, I need to apologise. I’m wrong, and it’s bad.”

However, the New Yorker is moving forward with another attempt. He also announced in his video that he’s even working on a documentary called After The Fyre — and a purported Broadway musical about the original ill-fated festival.

