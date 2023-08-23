Scooter Braun Laughs Off Rumours About High-Profile Clients Leaving His Management Company

Prolific music industry figure Scooter Braun has spoken out amid rumours that a number of his most famous clients have left his management company.
In the past few days, numerous unconfirmed reports have claimed that Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Broadway legend Idina Menzel are all seeking new representation after leaving Scooter’s company.
Meanwhile, although Justin Bieber has denied that he and Scooter are parting ways, and Colombian singer J Balvin did in fact sign with new management earlier after leaving SB Projects in January.
The mass reports and subsequent chatter online have even led to memes being posted over on social media:
Attempting to get in on the fun on Tuesday night, Scooter took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to joke: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Scooter Braun for clarification on Tuesday.
Scooter has managed Justin Bieber for over 15 years, after “discovering” the future chart-topper on YouTube as a child performer.
Among his other musical clients are Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas, Carly Rae Jepsen, David Guetta, Tori Kelly and The Kid Laroi, who reportedly re-signed with Scooter in May after previously leaving his company in 2021.
Meanwhile, aside from his musical projects, Scooter is perhaps also best known for his infamous beef with Taylor Swift, which hit the headlines in 2019 after he purchased her old record label Big Machine, and therefore became the legal owner of the masters to her first six albums.
Scooter has since sold Taylor’s masters to a private equity company, while the Grammy winner has now begun re-recording her old material, and now owns the masters to “Taylor’s Versions” of her albums Fearless, Speak Now and Red.