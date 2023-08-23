Scooter Braun Laughs Off Rumours About High-Profile Clients Leaving His Management Company

Scooter Braun pictured in 2019 Michael Tran via Getty Images

In the past few days, numerous unconfirmed reports have claimed that Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Broadway legend Idina Menzel are all seeking new representation after leaving Scooter’s company.

Meanwhile, although Justin Bieber has denied that he and Scooter are parting ways, and Colombian singer J Balvin did in fact sign with new management earlier after leaving SB Projects in January.

The mass reports and subsequent chatter online have even led to memes being posted over on social media:

Lydia Tár has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/NQKrZokK4e — guilherme (@gayparanoidpark) August 22, 2023

Vaudeville star Baby Jane Hudson has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, THR reports pic.twitter.com/EkCEyczrrn — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) August 22, 2023

Breaking: The Electric Mayhem have parted ways with Scooter Braun pic.twitter.com/mRj4nZGilc — Muppet History 🎓 (@HistoryMuppet) August 23, 2023

TGS and The Rural Juror star, Jenna Maroney, has signed with music manager Scooter Braun. pic.twitter.com/p17UjHdExi — Pete 🏳️🌈 (@PeteAscolese) August 22, 2023

Sophia Dolmio has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. pic.twitter.com/d38N2RCG2s — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) August 22, 2023

Billboard confirms that Celeste has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. pic.twitter.com/iCXhMmxdAe — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) August 22, 2023

Pop sensations M3GAN, Pearl and Baby Annette have *all* parted ways with Scooter Braun as their manager, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/IjJRdHq0a1 — Dashiell M. Silva (@dashiellsilva) August 22, 2023

Isabella Parigi has parted ways with Scooter Braun and is no longer managed by him. pic.twitter.com/9c886sEeRf — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) August 22, 2023

Che Diaz had parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun pic.twitter.com/lur1MAt3pO — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) August 22, 2023

Attempting to get in on the fun on Tuesday night, Scooter took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to joke: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Scooter Braun for clarification on Tuesday.

Scooter has managed Justin Bieber for over 15 years, after “discovering” the future chart-topper on YouTube as a child performer.

Among his other musical clients are Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas, Carly Rae Jepsen, David Guetta, Tori Kelly and The Kid Laroi, who reportedly re-signed with Scooter in May after previously leaving his company in 2021.

Meanwhile, aside from his musical projects, Scooter is perhaps also best known for his infamous beef with Taylor Swift, which hit the headlines in 2019 after he purchased her old record label Big Machine, and therefore became the legal owner of the masters to her first six albums.