Game Of Thrones Star Admits Being ‘Inconsolable’ Over ‘Rushed’ Final Season

Conleth Hill as Varys HBO

Game Of Thrones actor Conleth Hill has spoken out on the show’s controversial final season, admitting he was “inconsolable” in the aftermath.

The eighth and final season of the hit HBO show didn’t exactly go down well with fans and critics, who felt the episodes failed to deliver fitting endings for the fan favourites still standing.

Conleth played Varys, a powerful Eunuch with an impressive network of spies whose information allowed him to pull strings behind-the-scenes.

His valuable intelligence saw him move into Daenerys Targaryen’s inner circle but in the penultimate episode, he was killed by a dragon when she ordered his execution

In a new interview with The Times, the actor admitted he didn’t exactly take the plot twist well.

Conleth Hill ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

He told the publication: “I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

Conleth also revealed that he feared he’d somehow sealed his own fate, adding: “I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all.

“I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been.

“I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another.”

Conleth is far from the first Game Of Thrones star to admit their disappointment in the show’s final season.

Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, had hoped her character would be successful in her quest for vengeance against Cersei Lanister.

Maisie Williams and Lena Headey also felt let down by the drama's final episodes Variety via Getty Images

“I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal it’s Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

Instead, Cersei and Jaime were killed by falling rubble in the Red Keep. Actor Lena Headey later told the Guardian: “I will say I wanted a better death.

“Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted.”