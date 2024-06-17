Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Makes Surprising House Of The Dragon Admission

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in season one of House Of The Dragon Ollie Upton/PA

With the entire Game Of Thrones fandom about to dive back into the world of Westeros with the arrival of House Of The Dragon’s second season, there’s one person associated with the franchise who definitely won’t be tuning in.

The prequel series charts the history of the Targaryen dynasty, with dragon queen Daenerys herself, otherwise known as actor Emilia Clarke, admitting she can’t quite bring herself to watch the new show.

“I still can’t,” she told People magazine of whether or not she’s caught any of House Of The Dragon.

Emilia continued: “I just don’t know what it is. I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think.”

However, she was quick to add: “I really do fully support the entire thing and everyone who’s made it, and it’s beautiful how successful it’s been. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Last year, Emilia claimed she was “over the moon” to see House Of The Dragon doing so well, but admitted she felt “too weird” to watch it for herself.

“It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels,” she said, before admitting she was actively “avoiding it”.

The first episode of House Of The Dragon season two is available to watch now on both Sky and Now.

It will also air on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday night, with new episodes coming on a weekly basis between now and the first week of August.