The British actor, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy drama series, has admitted it would be “too weird” to watch the prequel, which is set roughly 200 years before the events depicted in Game Of Thrones.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend to promote her new romcom, The Pod Generation, Emilia explained to Variety why she has steered clear of watching the show.

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke at the Variety Sundance Studio Katie Jones via Getty Images

“It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards … I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange,” she said.

She went on to compare watching House Of the Dragon to attending an awkward school reunion.

“It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it,” she explained.

Emilia isn’t the only Game Of Thrones star who has admitted that watching the prequel would be difficult.

Advertisement

Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, previously said that there would be a “rawness” to not being in the show.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“There’s emotion connected to that for me,” he said previously. “I think to see people get into outfits and costumes that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel — there’s going to be a rawness there.”

House Of The Dragon fans still have a little while to wait for series two to arrive on our screens.

in an interview with Vulture, HBO Max boss Casey Bloys revealed it won’t be this year.

“Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24,” he told the outlet of House Of The Dragon’s second season, apparently “declining to get any more specific than that”.

He added: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns.

Advertisement

“It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

All 10 episodes of House Of The Dragon are available to watch on Now in the UK.