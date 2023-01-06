Claire Foy Gives Very Honest Verdict On Former Co-Star Matt Smith's House Of The Dragon Scenes

Matt Smith and Claire Foy at the Emmys in 2018 Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Claire Foy has admitted she didn’t find her former co-star Matt Smith’s recent turn in House Of The Dragon to be an especially comfortable watch.

The two actors appeared alongside one another as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, and later reunited in the West End play Lungs.

Since then, Claire has gone on to appear in A Very British Scandal and Women Talking, while Matt was most recently seen as Daemon Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon.

Asked during a recent interview whether she’d watched her co-star in action, Claire confirmed that she had, but revealed it wasn’t always easy for her.

Claire and Matt on the set of The Crown's second season Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I’ve watched all of it,” she said (via the Daily Mail). “It took a huge amount of commitment, which waned towards the end.

“I was a very committed friend but I disagreed with him in many scenes. I then had to tell him that I found them disgusting to watch.”

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO via PA Media

Over the course of House Of The Dragon, Matt’s character was at the centre of much of the action, killing his wife and embarking on an incenstuous affair with his niece, Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The show was largely well-received by fans and critics, with a second season having now been confirmed by streaming platform HBO Max, although it sounds like fans are in for a bit of a wait.

All 10 episodes of House Of The Dragon are available to watch on Now in the UK.

