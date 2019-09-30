Game Of Thrones author George R R Martin has admitted he found parts of working on the TV adaptation of his books “traumatic” as he grappled with the power struggle between himself and the series’ creators. The celebrated writer penned the original books on which the Game Of Thrones TV show was based, and served as an executive producer on all eight series. However, with Game Of Thrones having now reached its controversial end, George has revealed that making decisions based on what should happen next on the show wasn’t always an easy process.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images George R R Martin at the Emmys last week

“It can be traumatic,” he told Fast Company. “Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict.” He also said that the show’s divisive final series was “not completely faithful” to what he had mapped out, joking: “Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons. George added: “You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to ‘well this character [is popular] so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do’.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images The cast and crew of Game Of Thrones