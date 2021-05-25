Former Game Of Thrones actor Hannah Waddingham has shared her harrowing experience of filming a stunt on the hit fantasy show, which she said was among the worst days of her life. Hannah played Septa Unella in the fifth season of the fantasy drama, appearing in one scene in which her character was tortured. Speaking on Collider Ladies Night, Hannah claimed that as part of the filming process she was “waterboarded for 10 hours”, suffering both physically and emotionally in the aftermath of the scene. She explained that initially her character was supposed to have been raped, but this was changed “quite at the last minute” to a torture scene instead. “I think they’d had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa [Stark, played by Sophie Turner] that they chose not to go with it,” she said.

HBO Hannah in character on the set of Game Of Thrones

Hannah then arrived on set in Belfast and was swiftly given a wetsuit. “They were like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be waterboarding instead’,” she said. “And I was like, ‘But we’re not actually doing waterboarding.’ And they were like, ‘No, no, no, we are’. “There, I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for 10 hours. And definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life. “[Co-star Lena Headey] was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments, you go, ‘Do you serve the piece and get on with it?’ Or do you chicken out and go, ‘This isn’t what I signed up for’?”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Hannah Waddingham at the premiere of Sex Education season two