Jason Momoa Confronts Reporter Asking If He Regrets Game Of Thrones' Rape Scene: 'It Just Feels Icky'

Jason Momoa confronted a reporter over a what he called an “icky” Game Of Thrones question during a recent interview. The actor, who played Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the hit fantasy series, was asked about the discussion around the show’s “depiction of scenes of sexual assault and its treatment of women generally” in an interview with The New York Times. The Game Of Thrones pilot episode featured a harrowing rape scene involving Jason’s character and Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Jason Momoa

Jason was asked if he had any regrets about the scene and if he would do one now, to which he replied: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. “But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was. “It’s not my job to go, ‘Would I not do it?’ I’ve never really been questioned about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

HBO Jason as Khal Drogo and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones